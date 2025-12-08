Daniel Jones NFL Career Injury History
- Faced multiple non-contact injuries, including torn ACL and Achilles, hindering his development.
- Struggled behind poor offensive line protection, contributing to physical tolls early in career.
- Uncertain future with Colts after 1-year deal, as team traded away high draft picks to acquire him.
Daniel Jones’ NFL career has been a rollercoaster of promise, perseverance, and unfortunate setbacks.
From his early days as the New York Giants’ franchise quarterback to his current role with the Indianapolis Colts, Jones has faced a career riddled with challenges.
The worst part, many of which were beyond his control.
During his time in New York, Jones struggled behind an offensive line that often left him exposed to relentless pressure.
The lack of protection not only hindered his development but also contributed to a series of physical tolls early in his career.
After a non contact injury (torn ACL) ended his time in New York, he finds himself yet again suffering from another non contact injury (torn achilles) during his most recent performance for the Colts in Jacksonville on December 7th, 2025.
Following the injury Jones showed hightened frustration on the field.
Jones only signed a 1 year deal with the colts at the beginning of the 2025 season and this now puts more question marks around his future with the team.
The Colts also now have decisions to make as they traded away their 2026 and 2027 first round picks to acquire Sauce Gardner which felt to be a sign the Colts were all in on Daniel Jones.
Take a look below at Daniel Jones NFL Career Injury History.
December 7th, 2025 – Torn Achilles – Grade 3
Jones suffered his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon injury late in the first quarter of the Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Games Missed: Season ending
November 25th, 2025 – Fibula Fracture – Grade 1
Jones is currently dealing with a fractured fibula and is expected to play in the Week 13 game.
Games Missed: None
November 5th, 2025 – Torn ACL – Grade 3
Jones suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in Week 9 vs. the Raiders.
Games Missed: Season ending
October 8th, 2023 – Pinched nerve in neck – Grade 1
Jones sustained a neck injury late in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins.
Games Missed: None
October 2nd, 2022 – Sprained Ankle – Unspecified Grade 1
Jones was hurt on a sack.
Games Missed: None
November 28th, 2021 – Pinched nerve in neck – Grade 1
Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury during the Giants’ Week 12 win against the Eagles.
Games Missed: He was placed on IR and missed six games
October 10th, 2021 – Concussion – Grade 1
Jones suffered a concussion in Week 5’s contest at Dallas.
Games Missed: Cleared for the next game.
December 16th, 2020 – Hamstring strain – Grade 2
Jones reinjured his right hamstring strain that limited his ability to run during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Games Missed: He missed one game
December 13th, 2020 – Ankle sprain – Grade 2
Jones suffered an ankle injury during the Giants’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Games Missed: He missed one game
November 29th, 2020 – Hamstring strain – Grade 2
Jones injured his right hamstring during the third quarter of Week 12’s game at Cincinnati.
Games Missed: He missed one game
December 1st, 2019 – High ankle sprain – Grade 3
Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Games Missed: He missed two games
