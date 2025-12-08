Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Daniel Jones NFL Career Injury History

Daniel Jones’ NFL career has been a rollercoaster of promise, perseverance, and unfortunate setbacks.

From his early days as the New York Giants’ franchise quarterback to his current role with the Indianapolis Colts, Jones has faced a career riddled with challenges.

The worst part, many of which were beyond his control.

During his time in New York, Jones struggled behind an offensive line that often left him exposed to relentless pressure.

The lack of protection not only hindered his development but also contributed to a series of physical tolls early in his career.

After a non contact injury (torn ACL) ended his time in New York, he finds himself yet again suffering from another non contact injury (torn achilles) during his most recent performance for the Colts in Jacksonville on December 7th, 2025.

Following the injury Jones showed hightened frustration on the field.

Jones only signed a 1 year deal with the colts at the beginning of the 2025 season and this now puts more question marks around his future with the team.



The Colts also now have decisions to make as they traded away their 2026 and 2027 first round picks to acquire Sauce Gardner which felt to be a sign the Colts were all in on Daniel Jones.



Take a look below at Daniel Jones NFL Career Injury History.

December 7th, 2025 – Torn Achilles – Grade 3

Jones suffered his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon injury late in the first quarter of the Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Games Missed: Season ending