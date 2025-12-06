Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis Sees Increase in Occupancy

INDIANAPOLIS — In the cold weather, every minute outside can be dangerous, especially for families without stable housing.

Living outside in the cold is a reality for a lot of people in Indianapolis. Staff at Wheeler Mission say they are already seeing more people rushing through the doors to find a safe, warm place to escape the weather.

News 8 spoke with a woman who has lived through eviction and homelessness, and what this kind of cold weather means for families facing the same situation today.

Tynisha Edwards is a mother of five. After being evicted from her home, Edwards was forced to move into a hotel. Before she knew it, her pockets were drained. In this kind of cold, the choice came quickly, freeze outside or walk into a shelter.

“Don’t let your pride get ahead of you,” Edwards said. “Make that phone call, don’t freeze out there, and don’t sleep in your car because you don’t have to.”

Edwards is not alone. Wheeler Mission says they are currently serving 596 people in Indianapolis, and 731 across all locations. As temperatures drop, the demand is rising fast. Wheeler Mission says they have been at or near capacity every night.

The mission has a winter contingency overflow that opens up in severe cold weather when they run out of room for people. Just last night, there were 29 women and 50 men in overflow to stay out of the cold.

“If you ever need something, you can always go to them,” Edwards says. “A shoulder to cry on, you can go to them, or if you needed anything as far as a resource, Wheeler is who you go to.”

Edwards has since turned her life around. She now has a place of her own for her children and has come back to work for Wheeler Mission. She says her goal is to help those walking the same path she once did.

Tonight, Edwards and her children are safe inside, but thousands across Indiana are still cycling in and out of emergency shelters. Edwards hopes her story reminds people that homelessness can happen quickly and to anyone. She says no one should have to face this cold alone.

“Please just come in, we will take care of everything else,” Edwards said. “We got it from there, just come through the doors.”

If you want to help those experiencing homelessness, you can donate online at Wheeler Mission’s website.

