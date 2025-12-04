The Unlikely Rise of Indiana Football

Coach Cignetti's evaluation and player development skills have been critical to Indiana's turnaround.

Indiana's ability to improve throughout the season has been a key factor in their success.

Indiana may be able to exploit Ohio State's vulnerable secondary with deep back-shoulder throws.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In a season that’s been full of surprises, the Indiana Hoosiers have emerged as one of the most unlikely contenders for the College Football Playoff. With a remarkable turnaround under coach Curt Cignetti, the team has gone from being one of the worst in the country to a potential number one seed. Rhett Lewis, a Big Ten Network analyst and former Indiana player, broke down the team’s incredible journey and what it means for their upcoming matchup against Ohio State.

Rhett shares that the team’s success is a testament to the leadership of coach Cignetti, who has a clear plan and a deep understanding of his players. “He’s a great evaluator, he’s a great developer, and those two things are lost in this world of ‘come here, we’re gonna give you the most money,'” Rhett explains. “He has a more matter-of-fact approach where it’s like, ‘look, I’m recruiting you because I believe that you can help us win at the highest level.'”

One of the key factors in Indiana’s success is their ability to improve throughout the season. Rhett notes that the team gets better as the year goes on, much like they did last year when they won 11 games. “They get better and they improve during the season,” he says. “That’s also been a hallmark of the Kurtz Signetti teams these last two years. They get better and they improve during the season.”

As Indiana prepares to face off against Ohio State, Rhett identifies a few areas where they might be able to exploit the Buckeyes’ defense. He notes that Ohio State’s secondary has been vulnerable to big plays, particularly on back shoulder deep throws, and Fernando Mendoza and Elijah Sarrett have been perfecting those types of throws all season. “So that’s one area where I think Indiana can find some success.”

But what about the bigger picture? How will Indiana’s players handle the pressure and expectation that comes with being a top contender? Rhett believes that the team has the mental toughness to compartmentalize and move on, regardless of the outcome. “I think Indiana is equipped to deal with whatever the outcome is and to compartmentalize it, to dismiss it, and then to move on,” he says. “And I think that’s kind of just in their mantra, you know, all year long.”

