Bad Bunny emerges as the world’s most-streamed artist in Spotify Wrapped 2025, solidifying his position as Bad Bunny most streamed Artist. With 19.8 billion streams, he surpasses Taylor Swift. His album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ tops the global albums list. Clearly, Bad Bunny most streamed Artist status is undeniable. Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter also make the top five. In the US, Taylor Swift leads the artist rankings, while Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ is the top song. Undoubtedly, Bad Bunny most streamed Artist recognition is well-deserved. His upcoming Spanish-language halftime show at Super Bowl LX has sparked controversy among right-wing commentators and politicians, including President Donald Trump. Source: https://breakingone.com/news/bad-bunny-tops-2025-spotify-wrapped-with-19-8-billion-streams/video_104d6443-d470-5dad-aca9-ce3c1f66950e.html