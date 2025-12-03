Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The All-Time History Between The Jacksonville Jaguars And The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have shared a competitive rivalry since the Jaguars joined the NFL in 1995.

Over the years, these two AFC South teams have faced off 48 times, with the Colts holding a slight edge in the all-time series, boasting a 28-20 record.

This rivalry has been marked by dramatic games, dominant performances, and a few surprising upsets.

The Colts enjoyed early success in the matchup, establishing dominance during the Peyton Manning era.

Their longest winning streak against the Jaguars spanned six games, starting in 2012 and lasting until 2015.

During this period, the Colts showcased their offensive firepower, often overwhelming Jacksonville’s defense.

However, the Jaguars have had their moments of glory as well.

One of their most memorable victories came in 2015, when they handed the Colts a crushing 51-16 defeat, marking the largest margin of victory in the rivalry.

Jacksonville’s defense has also shone in recent years, with the team securing key wins, including a 24-0 shutout in 2022.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The rivalry has been particularly intriguing in recent seasons, with the Jaguars winning six of the last ten matchups and the Colts not winning in Jacksonville since 2014.

The Colts, however, have managed to stay competitive, with their most recent victory coming in January 2025, a thrilling 26-23 overtime win.

Despite their frequent battles, the Colts and Jaguars have never met in the playoffs, leaving fans to wonder what a high-stakes postseason clash between these two teams might look like.

As the rivalry continues, both teams remain focused on building their legacies in the AFC South.

With young talent and passionate fanbases, the Colts and Jaguars are sure to deliver more memorable moments in the years to come. Whether it’s a blowout or a nail-biter, this matchup never fails to entertain.

The All-Time History Between The Jacksonville Jaguars And The Indianapolis Colts was originally published on 1075thefan.com