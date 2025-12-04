Andre D. Wagner

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ tops two of ‘Billboard”s year-end lists

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s song “Luther” from Lamar’s GNX album has topped Billboard’s year-end Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. Other tracks in the top 10 of the Hot Rap Songs chart include Kendrick’s “TV Off” and Drake’s “Nokia.” SZA and Kendrick’s “30 for 30” and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” are among the top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. SZA’s solo album “SOS” leads the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums year-end list, followed by Kendrick’s GNX and other notable albums. Source: https://www.hot1029.com/kendrick-lamar-and-szas-luther-tops-two-of-billboards-year-end-lists

