Win Tickets: Christmas At The Zoo

Published on December 3, 2025

Christmas at the zoo
Source: Christmas at the zoo / Christmas at the zoo

🎄 Win Your Way Into Christmas at the Zoo!

Indy’s most magical holiday tradition is back — and we’re giving YOU the chance to experience it with the whole family!

Enter now for your chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets with complimentary parking to Christmas at the Zoo, where the lights sparkle a little brighter and the season feels a little more magical.

Bring your loved ones, enjoy the festive displays, and make memories at one of the city’s favorite winter celebrations.

Click here for your chance to win!

