Source: Bettmann / Getty

Top 10 Snow Games In NFL History

There’s something truly magical about NFL games played in the snow.

The field transforms into a winter wonderland, where players battle not only their opponents but also the unpredictable elements.

Snow games add an extra layer of excitement to football.

The weather becomes the ultimate X-factor, leveling the playing field and testing players in ways no practice or game plan can prepare them for.

Watching athletes adapt to slippery conditions, reduced visibility, and freezing temperatures is a testament to their skill and resilience.

For fans, these games are a joy to watch.

The sight of players trudging through snowdrifts, making snow angels after touchdowns, or slipping and sliding on the icy turf creates a sense of nostalgia and fun.

It’s football in its rawest form, where strategy meets survival.

What makes snow games even more thrilling is seeing which players rise to the occasion.

Some thrive in the cold, using the conditions to their advantage, while others struggle to find their footing—literally.

These games often produce unexpected heroes, from running backs who plow through snow-covered defenses to kickers who defy the odds with game-winning field goals in blizzard-like conditions.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Over the years, the NFL has seen its fair share of iconic snow games, each with its own unique story and unforgettable moments.

Take a look below at Top 10 Snow Games In NFL History.

RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

RELATED | Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Colts vs. Bills (2017)

Known as the “Snow Bowl,” this game saw 16 inches of snow in Buffalo, with LeSean McCoy scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Click here to watch game highlights