Ray J Says His Erratic Streaming Behavior Is Calculated To Make Him Money

Ray J revealed that his erratic behavior on social media is a deliberate business strategy to increase engagement and revenue across his digital platforms. In a resurfaced interview, he explained that the more chaotic his online presence, the more profitable it becomes. This revelation comes after Ray J was arrested on Thanksgiving following a domestic dispute with his wife, Princess Love, which was broadcast live on social media. The incident has sparked discussions about whether his recent actions were part of a calculated plan to generate attention and profit. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/ray-j-says-his-erratic-streaming-behavior-is-calculated-to-make-him-money/