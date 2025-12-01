Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Colts Suffer Series Of Bad Calls From Refs In Sundays Loss To Texans (WATCH)

The Houston Texans’ 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 was marred by a series of controversial officiating decisions that left fans and analysts questioning the integrity of the game.

One of the most debated moments occurred during the Texans’ fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

Facing a third-and-15, the Texans appeared to snap the ball after the play clock had expired, but no delay of game penalty was called.

Adding to the controversy, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was flagged for pass interference on the same play, a call that many, including CBS analyst J.J. Watt, deemed questionable.

The penalty extended the drive, ultimately leading to a Texans touchdown.

The drama continued with Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn’s extra point attempt.

The kick, which appeared to miss, was ruled successful by officials.

NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore explained that because the ball was above the upright, the play was not reviewable, leaving the Colts and their fans frustrated.

The Colts’ final drive also featured a missed call when Texans defender Calen Bullock appeared to grab Jonathan Taylor’s facemask, which should have resulted in a penalty.

Instead, the play stood, and the Colts failed to capitalize on their final possession.

While Colts players and coaches refrained from blaming the loss solely on officiating, the controversial calls undeniably influenced the game’s outcome.

Head coach Shane Steichen emphasized the need to focus on missed opportunities, but the officiating errors remain a sore point in a game that could have significant implications for the AFC South standings.

