Jay-Z Hits 40 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners for the First Time

Jay-Z has reached over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a milestone in his career despite not releasing new music in over eight years. His iconic tracks like “Empire State of Mind” and classic albums like The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt continue to attract fans worldwide. Collaborative album Watch The Throne with Kanye West also contributes to his streaming success, with tracks like “Otis” and “N*ggas In Paris” reaching one billion streams. These numbers solidify Jay-Z’s status as one of the greatest rappers ever, showcasing his enduring influence and legacy in hip-hop and streaming culture. Source: https://ratingsgamemusic.com/2025/11/29/jay-z-hits-40-million-monthly-spotify-listeners-for-the-first-time/