Source: Ray-Ban / Ray-Ban

A$AP Rocky named Chanel brand ambassador

A$AP Rocky has been named as the brand ambassador for Chanel. The rapper, known for his creativity and talent, will represent the French fashion house. Chanel’s artistic director, Matthieu Blazy praised Rocky’s artistic contributions and kindness.

“Rocky is an incredible artist who puts his heart and soul into every project he’s involved in, in addition to being an incredible human being.

“Musician, actor, father, friend…he brings so much to the table and always delivers with kindness. We are thrilled to welcome him to Chanel and I’m thrilled to work together again.”

The Praise the Lord hitmaker is looking forward to working with Matthieu.

He said in his own statement: “Matthieu’s imagination is pushing fashion forward. His designs feel both sensitive and strong, they’re grounded in reality but at the same time, always invite one to wonder. I’m so excited to see him at Chanel.”

The collaboration includes a short film directed by Michel Gondry, shot in New York. Rocky, a self-proclaimed tastemaker, is excited to work with Chanel and showcase his creativity. Source: https://www.perthnow.com.au/lifestyle/beauty-style/aap-rocky-named-chanel-brand-ambassador-c-20859926