Listen Live
Close
Local

Crash on I-65 Between Semi-Truck and Car Causes Lane Closures

Crash on I-65 Between Semi-Truck and Car Causes Fire, Lane Closures

A collision between a semi and a car forced multiple lanes of I-65 to close for at least three hours early Saturday morning.

Published on November 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed I-65 on Indy’s south side early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police said the collision happened just before 2 a.m. near mile marker 101 of I-65 at County Line Road. The crash caused the vehicle involved to catch on fire and the semi-truck overturned onto both northbound and southbound lanes.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their exact injury status is unclear.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes and the left two northbound lanes were closed for more than three hours.

Crash on I-65 Between Semi-Truck and Car Causes Fire, Lane Closures was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close