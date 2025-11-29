Cardi B pulls out of gig leaving chaos despite million pound fee

Cardi B has pulled out of Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival, MDLBeast Soundstorm, just 12 days before the event. The festival, which has a star-studded lineup including Calvin Harris and Post Malone, is scrambling to find a replacement for Cardi. Despite offers of luxurious accommodations and private jets, Cardi is refusing to perform, citing her recent childbirth as a reason. The festival, which has not sold out, is facing challenges in finding a last-minute replacement for the rapper.

