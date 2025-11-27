Source: EA / Madden NFL 23

NFL will again celebrate the John Madden legacy on Thanksgiving

The NFL will honor John Madden’s legacy on Thanksgiving with tributes during three games and special patches on players’ jerseys. The coin toss for each game will feature a silhouette of Madden and a six-legged turducken. The MVP of each game will receive a Madden trophy and choose a youth football program to receive a $10,000 donation. Peacock will offer an EA Sports Madden NFL Cast during the Bengals-Ravens game, blending elements of the video game with the live broadcast. Madden, a Hall of Fame coach and popular broadcaster, passed away in 2021 at the age of 85, and the NFL has honored him on Thanksgiving since 2022. Source: https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/nfl-will-again-celebrate-the-john-madden-legacy-on-thanksgiving