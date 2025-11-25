WISH-TV

***Updated at 6:58 p.m.***

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a man, who was wanted for killing someone in Indianapolis, Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a warehouse. Police arrived on North Mitsubishi Parkway, near State Road 44 and the I-65 exit, in Johnson County.

Officers say they tried arresting the suspect, but it escalated from there.

“Shots were fired by officers who were involved,” Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine said. “The suspect was hit by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased.”

Police said no officers were injured.

“I’m very grateful that our officers are going home to their families,” IMPD Chiefs Chris Bailey said. “This is yet another example of our officers putting themselves between us, bad things, and bad people in order to keep our community safe.”

A gun was also recovered at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

IMPD Shoots and Kills Man in Johnson County was originally published on wibc.com