Dylan Buell

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed on their way to an 86-69 win over the Kansas State Wildcats at Assembly Hall in Bloomington Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers would go on to lead by as many as 23 points in the game. Kansas State’s 69 points was their lowest output of the season. Coming into Tuesday night, Kansas State was averaging 93 points per game and their leading scorer, P.J. Haggerty, was averaging 28 points per game. He was held to 16 points while committing six turnovers.

Indiana forward Reed Bailey led all scorers with 21 points and four rebounds. He also made 13 of his 15 free throws. He drew nine fouls.

Tayton Conerway had 19 for Indiana to go along four rebounds and two assists. The other Hoosier double figure scorers were Lamar Wilkerson (14) and Trent Sisley (12).

Indiana shot 58% from the field in the second half and held Kansas State to 42% for the game.

Aside from Haggerty, the other Kansas State double figure scorers were CJ Jones (15) and Nate Johnson (13).

Indiana improves to 6-0 on the year. They have won both of their games this season against power conference opponents (Marquette and Kansas State) by double digits. They beat Marquette by 23 earlier this month.

The Hoosiers face the 2-5 Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday at 12 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 11 am on 93.1 WIBC.

Hoosiers Stifle Kansas State 86-69, Move to 6-0 was originally published on wibc.com