Black Friday Streaming Deals Bring Major Savings To Viewers

The Black Friday streaming deals this year are some of the strongest available, especially with

subscription prices climbing across the industry. This season, platforms are offering serious discounts

that give new and returning users a chance to save.

HBO Max leads with one of the biggest offers. Eligible subscribers can sign up for the Basic with Ads plan

for $2.99 a month for the first 12 months, down from $10.99. The deal runs through December 1 and is

available through HBOMax.com and major platforms including Apple, Google Play, Roku, Samsung and

Amazon Fire TV.

Peacock Premium is also offering a standout discount. Its annual plan is on sale for $19.99, far lower

than the regular $79.99 yearly cost. Peacock is also included in the Walmart Plus bundle, which is $49

for the year and gives members free access to Peacock Premium.

Paramount Plus reduced its $59.99 annual plan by 50 percent, bringing the price to roughly $29.99 for

the year. Subscribers can access it directly or through Walmart Plus.

Fox One, which launched in August, is rolling out two promotions. New users receive 50 percent off the

first two months, lowering the price from $19.99 to $9.99, and 25 percent off the first 12 months. The

discount starts on Thanksgiving Day, with early access for Tubi viewers.

These Black Friday streaming deals highlight how competitive the market has become. With so many

platforms fighting for attention, the holiday season is one of the best windows to secure a full year of

entertainment at a fraction of the usual price.