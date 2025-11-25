The Fix: All’s Fair Renewed for Season 2

All’s Fair Season 2 Moves Forward on Hulu Despite Harsh Reviews

Hulu is officially moving ahead with All’s Fair season 2, showing that strong streaming numbers can outweigh even the toughest reviews. The Ryan Murphy drama, led by Kim Kardashian, became one of the most talked-about premieres of the year. It also became one of the most criticized. Reviewers gave the show a three percent Rotten Tomatoes score and called out its dialogue, pacing and performances.

Ratings vs. Results

Even with the low score, the premiere delivered record viewership for Hulu. The launch became the platform’s biggest drama debut in three years. That level of attention, along with massive online conversation, pushed Hulu to renew the series. The decision signals that engagement can matter just as much as critical reception.

Why Viewers Tuned In

All’s Fair follows a high-powered, all-female divorce law firm navigating headline-grabbing cases and personal conflicts. Kardashian’s role drew immediate attention. Her casting shifted the conversation and brought in viewers who were curious to see how she would perform in a scripted series.

The gap between reviews and audience numbers quickly became part of the buzz. Critics noted issues with tone, writing and character development. However, viewers streamed the premiere in huge numbers anyway. The mix of star power and cultural interest carried the series through its rocky reception.

What the Renewal Signals

Ryan Murphy has a long track record of creating shows that spark conversation. His projects often generate debate, even when critics remain divided. All’s Fair now joins that list. Hulu has not shared a production timeline or confirmed casting updates for season 2. Even so, the renewal suggests the creative team will refine the story while building on the premiere’s momentum.

A New Kind of Streaming Success

Ultimately, All’s Fair season 2 highlights a larger shift in the streaming world. Impact looks different today. Noise drives numbers. Curiosity brings audiences in. And this series delivered both.