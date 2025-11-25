Pacers showed second-half comeback effort despite facing 16-point deficit.

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Reflects on Recent Challenges and Team Resilience

In the midst of a challenging stretch for the Indiana Pacers, head coach Rick Carlisle remains focused on improvement despite recent setbacks.

The Pacers’ recent game showcased both their resilience and the obstacles they’re currently facing in a competitive NBA season.

Reflecting on their latest performance, Carlisle highlighted the team’s second-half comeback effort.

“The second half was way better than the first half. We’ve only gotta do a better job at closing quarters,” Carlisle explained.

“The ability to play from in front is always important in NBA games.”

After facing a 16-point deficit, the coach rallied his team at halftime with a simple message: win the first five minutes and build from there.

GAME RECAP: November 24th | Pacers Show Fight But Come Up Short in Loss to Pistons

The bench provided a significant spark in the comeback attempt, with Jarace Walker delivering what Carlisle called “one of his better games for sure, and shows what he’s capable of.”

This performance underscores the opportunity Walker has to make an impact during this stretch.

Defensively, the Pacers have had to make strategic adjustments, particularly in matching up against elite talents.

Andrew Nembhard’s assignment against Detroit’s Cade Cunningham demonstrated this challenge.

“We had to have Andrew guarding him, and he did a tremendous job,” Carlisle noted.

“If you really watch the fourth quarter and all the things that were going on on and off the ball, it was miraculous the way he was navigating over screens.”

The coach also addressed the current offensive environment in the league.

“It’s a hard league right now to score in,” Carlisle observed, emphasizing that with the team’s personnel challenges and injuries, defensive precision becomes even more critical.

“Our defense has got to be tuned to its best version. We’ve got to be square and not getting our hands involved otherwise the other team marches to the bonus.”

On a positive note, Carlisle shared encouraging updates about Tyrese Haliburton’s recovery from his Achilles injury.

“He’s doing great,” the coach enthused.

“He’s in there busting his butt every single day. It’s amazing, you know, the way guys can recover these days with some of the medical and rehab advances.”

Beyond basketball, Carlisle touched on the team’s community initiatives, particularly the “Driving Dish” program addressing food insecurity in Marion County and beyond.

With a $10 million investment from ownership, the program has expanded and become more efficient.

“Indiana does not have a food shortage, but the people that need food suffer because the logistics are challenging, and Driving Dish facilitates the logistics that bring food to people that need it,” he explained.

As the Pacers prepare for upcoming games against Toronto, Washington, and Chicago, Carlisle’s balanced perspective on both on-court challenges and off-court impact provides insight into his leadership approach during this demanding stretch of the season.

For fans wanting to hear more about the team’s strategy and community involvement, the full conversation offers even more depth on the current state of the Indiana Pacers.

