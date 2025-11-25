Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our 2025 Thanksgiving Adult Beverage Roundup

Thanksgiving takes place later this week, and families, friends, and dear ones will be gathered at home, enjoying a well-dressed bird with all the fixings, along with the sports on the family room television. To help wash all that good eating down, we’re back with our annual Thanksgiving holiday cocktail and drinks roundup. Thanksgiving brings up bittersweet memories for me. I didn’t grow up with the holiday being a prominent part of my life, but it was a time when all my family and friends would take a beat and slow down if just for a moment, to enjoy food and drinks. That said, both sets of my grandparents lived on the same block in Washington, D.C., so the holiday was a game of musical chairs in a way. These days, the holiday serves as a beautiful respite and, yes, a time to show gratitude for the little things. I also enjoy this time of year because I find myself craving aged spirits like whiskey and dark rum, along with lush red wines. Given the richness of food that gets served around this time of year, the drinks need to hold up to the moment. Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In this roundup, we’re focused primarily on cocktails that showcase spice and spunk, but also a couple of booze-free options, along with a pair of wine suggestions. As it stands, I’m confident that there is something on this list that will make its way into your life. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving. As always, sip safely and surely. — Photo: Getty

30 Second Espresso Martini (Borghetti) Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

1 1/2 oz. of your favorite mezcal

Ice cubes

Espresso beans or coffee beans for garnish (optional) Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Add the Borghetti liqueur and mezcal to the shaker. Shake well until the mixture is thoroughly chilled. Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini glass or rocks glass filled with ice. Optionally, garnish with a few espresso beans or coffee beans on top for added flair.

Adobe Road Winery Adobe Road Winery is the creation of race car driver Kevin Buckler and his wife, Debra. The couple launched their winery in Sonoma County in 2002 and released several acclaimed wines that show off the beauty of the grapes grown in California. Check out their site for a handy bottle for Thanksgiving. Learn more here.

Antica Spritz Ingredients

2 oz. Antica Formula Vermouth

3 oz. Prosecco

Splash of soda water

Ice

Garnish: orange peel Directions

Fill a glass with ice. Pour in the ingredients and top with a splash of soda water. Gently stir with a spoon and garnish with an orange peel.

Apple Cider Hot Toddy (Bushmills) Ingredients:

50ml Bushmills Original

100ml hot apple cider

1 tsp honey

Ground cinnamon

Whole cloves

Lemon wheel

Cinnamon stick Method:

Combine apple cider and spices in a pot. Heat over a stove until hot, not boiling. Pour Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey into a glass. Strain hot cider with spices into the glass. Garnish with an apple slice and serve.

Apple Cider Punch Bowl (Four Roses) Ingredients

1 ½ oz Four Roses Bourbon

1/2 oz Brown sugar simple syrup

1/4 oz Lemon juice

3/4 oz Apple cider To top

Dry sparkling wine Garnish

Freshly grated cinnamon, apple spice and/or lemon wheel Directions:

Combine all ingredients (except dry sparkling wine) into a mixing tin. Shake for fifteen seconds or until cocktail is properly diluted and well chilled. Double strain into glass over ice. Top with dry sparkling wine. Garnish.



BATCH RECIPE:

Ingredients

One 750ml bottle of Four Roses Bourbon

8 oz. of Brown sugar simple syrup

4 oz. of Lemon juice

12 oz. of Apple cider

16 oz. of Dry sparkling wine

Garnish – Freshly grated cinnamon, Apple slices and/or Lemon wheels Directions:

Combine all ingredients into punch bowl over a large block of ice. Garnish. Serve. Brown Sugar Simple Syrup Directions:

Combine equal parts brown sugar and hot water. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Cool to room temperature.

Bearcat Ingredients

1 oz. Remus Highest Rye Bourbon

1 oz. Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Orange Twist for garnish Directions

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass (ice optional). Garnish with an expressed orange twist.

Dirty Martini (Tanqueray) Ingredients:

2 oz Tanqueray London Dry Gin*

.75 oz Olive Brine

.25 oz Extra Dry Vermouth

3 Olives

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Olives Method: Add Tanqueray London Dry Gin, olive brine, and extra dry vermouth to a shaker. Shake, fine strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with skewered olives.

*For a low-ABV version, substitute the Tanqueray London Dry Gin for Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative, a 1:1 spirit replacement, to craft a delicious cocktail that delivers all of the flavor with less alcohol.

Ginger Buzz Ingredients

50 ml Dubliner Honeycomb Whiskey Liqueur

Ginger ale, to top

2 lime wedges

Ice Instructions:

Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour The Dubliner Irish Whiskey over the ice. Fill the rest of the glass with ginger ale. Squeeze the juice from one lime wedge into the drink and drop it in. Garnish with the second lime wedge and serve.

Harvest Cortado Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon

0.5 shot Espresso or Cold Brew

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

0.75 oz Madeira Wine

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Lemon peel Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin half full of ice. Shake well and strain into glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

NA Espresso Martini Ingredients:

2 oz Ritual Rum Alternative

1 oz Cold Brew or Freshly Brewed Espresso

0.5 oz Orgeat, Demerara, or Simple Syrup

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Espresso Beans Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.

Peace Tequila Spritz (Gorgie) Ingredients

2 oz tequila

Fresh peach slices

½ oz lemon juice

Top with GORGIE Sparkling Peach Tea Directions:

Add peaches, tequila and lemon juice to a shaker and muddle. Add ice and shake until chilled. Top with Gorgie and stir to combine. Garnish with a peach slice and fresh thyme.

Penfolds Billed as one of Australia’s oldest wineries, Penfolds was founded in 1844 and produces an array of wines that caught the eye of not only wine fans but critics who have lauded the product. The company has a handy website featuring bundled bottles for all types of gathering occasions. Learn more here.

Pumpkin Spice Reposado (Maestro Dobel )



Ingredients:

2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado

1 oz Orange Juice

3/4 oz Lime Juice

3/4 oz Pumpkin Spice

Garnish: Cinnamon Salt Rim

Method:

Add cinnamon salt to cocktail coupe rim. Place ingredients in shaker, add ice, and shake. Strain into chilled glass.

Pumpkin Spice Soda Ingredients:

50 ml Seedlip Spice 94

30 ml Ginger & Pumpkin Shrub*

Top w/ Soda

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lemon Twist Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and top with Soda. Garnish with a lemon twist. *Ginger & Pumpkin Shrub:

Fresh Ginger: 150g (Peeled)

Pumpkin: 400g (Peeled)

Cider Vinegar: 2 cups

Caster Sugar: 2 cups Add all ingredients to a mason jar & muddle. Leave for 24 hours in the fridge. Fine strain

Salty Monkey Ingredients:

40 ml MONKEY 47 Distiller’s Cut 2025

40 ml fresh grapefruit juice

10 ml sugar syrup

Ice cubes

Fleur de Sel (for the rim) Method:

Moisten the rim of a Nick & Nora glass with a grapefruit wedge, then dip into Fleur de Sel to coat. Add the remaining ingredients to a shaker with ice, hard shake, and strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Shirley Temple (Mocktail courtesy of CELSIUS)



Ingredients:

Sparkling Lemon Lime CELSIUS

1 splash of grenadine

1 splash of lime juice

Cherry garnish

Spiced Harvest Old Fashioned 2 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

¼ oz Honey

2 dashes Angostura Bitters Method: Stir all the ingredients over ice using a bar spoon to add the honey. Serve in Rocks glass over ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange twist.

Spicy Vanilla Julep Ingredients:

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label*

0.5 oz Dry Vermouth

8 mint leaves

8 Thai basil leaves

0.5 oz sugar syrup

0.5 oz chilled water

Glassware: Julep Cup

Garnish: Sprig of Mint Method: Clap the mint and basil leaves between your hands and add into a Julep cup with Johnnie Walker Black Label, sugar syrup, and chilled water. Lightly press the ingredients, add crushed ice, and churn with a bar spoon. Top with more crushed ice, garnish with a sprig of mint and serve with a metal or glass straw. *For a low-ABV version, substitute the Johnnie Walker Black Label for Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative, a 1:1 spirit replacement, to craft a delicious cocktail that delivers all of the flavor with less alcohol.

Suffering Fool Ingredients:

1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Bourbon

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz. Honey

0.25 oz. Fresh Ginger Juice Method

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail glass with 0.25 oz. water and shake until honey is dissolved. Add ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice and garnish with an apple, cucumber, or candied ginger.

Tiki Nog Here’s how to make it:

To a cocktail shaker add

2 oz Cutwater Tikinog

1 oz Cream of Coconut, can also use heavy cream but this ties in the tiki

¾ oz Creme de Menthe

¾ oz Creme de Cacao Add ice and shake

Double strain and garnish with fresh chocolate or nutmeg shavings on top!