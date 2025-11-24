Indiana vs Purdue: Cignetti, Odom Discuss Old Oaken Bucket Game

Indiana Hoosier Athletics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–This Friday will be the 100th meeting between Purdue and Indiana on the gridiron in a battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

The team’s have been playing each other in a rivalry contest as far back as 1891. The first battle for the Bucket was in 1925.

As for this season, Indiana is ranked #2 with a record of 11-0 while Purdue is 2-9 and looking to finish their season on a high note. Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti and Purdue Head Coach Barry Odom spoke to the media on Monday. Cignetti said he and his team will not be fooled by Purdue’s record especially given how competitive they’ve been this year.

“They go to Michigan; they lose by five. They got Rutgers; they’re ahead with four minutes to go in the game at home. Minnesota, they led the whole game and lost at the end. Ohio State was a competitive game for most of the first half. Then they went to Washington, and the game got away from them. That’s a hard place to play. So, we’re certainly expecting their best shot, and we’ve got 100% focus all eyes on Purdue and are in the process of preparation to put ourselves in the best position to be successful,” said Cignetti.

On the injury front, Cignetti said he expects wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and defensive end Mikail Kamara to start in this game while he’ll have to wait and see on offensive lineman Drew Evans.

Odom says, for his team, it’s about both preparation and appreciation.

“When you go back into the history of what this game means to the people of Purdue and this great university…the responsibility has been reminded to me throughout my time here in the last 10 months about how important this game is. It’s something we’ve spent time on this week, understanding the importance of playing for something bigger than ourselves,” said Odom.

Not only is Indiana ranked 2nd in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, they are also #2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Despite that, Cignetti says he’s not focusing on the College Football Playoff right now.

“We have to go up there prepared and we have to play well. We’re going on the road to play a Big Ten football team that’s an in state rival. That’s all we’re thinking about,” said Cignetti.

Kickoff on Friday is set to take place a little after 7:30 pm at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Indiana vs Purdue: Cignetti, Odom Discuss Old Oaken Bucket Game was originally published on wibc.com