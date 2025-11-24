Elwood Man Shot and Killed After Domestic Disturbance

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

LEISURE, Ind. (WISH) — A 40-year-old Elwood man died in a shooting early Sunday at a rural home in northwestern Madison County, the sheriff’s department said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Kurtis Rose was found dead in the home in the 8000 block of West County Road 1800 North. That’s near the unincorporated community of Leisure, about 7 miles north of the downtown area of the Madison County city of Elwood.

Chief Deputy Michael Warner said in the release that a 911 caller shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday reported he had shot another male in the home to intervene in a domestic situation. The two people who survived were cooperating with the investigation.

Warner said the case will be sent to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The identities of the other two residents involved have not been disclosed.

Specific details surrounding the domestic situation remained unclear.

