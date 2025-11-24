Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Butler Triumphs Over Virginia To Claim Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship

Butler University’s men’s basketball team secured a significant victory over Virginia, winning 80-73 in the championship game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Bulldogs led for nearly the entire game, showcasing a balanced offensive and defensive performance that highlighted their potential this season.

Junior guard Finley Bizjack delivered a career-best performance, scoring 25 points, including 14 in the first half.

His offensive versatility which was ranging from sharp three-point shooting to driving through the paint kept Virginia’s defense on its heels.

Complementing Bizjack’s efforts was senior transfer Michael Ajayi, who recorded his sixth consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Ajayi’s dominance in the paint and relentless rebounding proved crucial in maintaining Butler’s lead.

The Bulldogs started strong, building a 26-16 lead midway through the first half by attacking the rim and capitalizing on open three-point opportunities.

Virginia managed to rally late in the half, tying the game with a 12-1 run, but Butler regained control to lead 44-42 at halftime.

In the second half, Virginia briefly took a one-point lead, but Bizjack’s quick response with a jumper restored Butler’s advantage, which they held for the remainder of the game.

Key contributions also came from Jalen Jackson, who added 10 points, and Drayton Jones, who showcased improved finishing around the rim.

Virginia’s Malik Thomas led his team with 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Butler’s cohesive team effort.

This victory not only marked a statement win for Butler but also highlighted the team’s depth and resilience.

With standout performances from both seasoned players and emerging stars, the Bulldogs are poised for a promising season ahead.

