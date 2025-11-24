Source: Tim Warner / Getty

The All-Time History Between The Indianapolis Colts And Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans have shared a competitive rivalry since the Texans joined the NFL in 2002.

Over the years, the Colts have dominated the head-to-head series, boasting an overall record of 33-13-1, including a 32-13-1 mark in regular-season matchups.

The two teams have also met once in the playoffs, with the Colts securing a decisive 21-7 victory in the 2018 Wild Card Round.

Key Moments in the Rivalry

First Meeting : The rivalry began on September 22, 2002, with the Colts defeating the Texans 23-3.

: The rivalry began on September 22, 2002, with the Colts defeating the Texans 23-3. Longest Winning Streak : The Colts enjoyed a nine-game winning streak against the Texans from 2002 to 2006.

: The Colts enjoyed a nine-game winning streak against the Texans from 2002 to 2006. Biggest Win : Indianapolis recorded its largest victory over Houston on November 14, 2004, with a 49-14 blowout.

: Indianapolis recorded its largest victory over Houston on November 14, 2004, with a 49-14 blowout. Recent Trends: While the Colts have historically dominated, the Texans have shown resilience in recent years, including a three-game winning streak against Indianapolis.

Memorable Games

2021 Season Sweep : The Colts swept the Texans in 2021, winning 31-3 at home and 31-0 on the road.

: The Colts swept the Texans in 2021, winning 31-3 at home and 31-0 on the road. 2024 Loss: In their most recent matchup on October 27, 2024, the Texans edged out the Colts 23-20 in a closely contested game.

Playoff History

The lone postseason clash between these teams occurred in the 2018 Wild Card Round, where the Colts emerged victorious with a commanding 21-7 win, showcasing their playoff pedigree.

Rivalry Highlights

The Colts have consistently outperformed the Texans, leveraging strong performances from star players and a solid defensive strategy.

Despite Houston’s efforts to close the gap, Indianapolis has maintained its dominance, particularly in the early years of the rivalry.

As the two teams prepare for future matchups, the Colts aim to extend their historical advantage, while the Texans look to rewrite the narrative in this AFC South rivalry.

