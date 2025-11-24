The Fix- Mama Mann’s Kitchen seasonings

Tamela Mann has spent more than three decades inspiring us with her voice, her faith, and her unforgettable performances. Now, the Grammy-winning singer and actress is stirring up something new. The Tamela Mann seasoning line has officially arrived, adding a delicious chapter to her growing brand as a home cook. And just in time for the holiday rush, she’s giving families an easy way to bring more joy—and more flavor—into their kitchens.

A New Venture Rooted in Family and Flavor

The Tamela Mann seasoning line was born from the success of her YouTube series Mama Mann’s Kitchen. For the past three years, Tamela has opened her home to fans, sharing recipes, laughter, and those real family moments we all relate to. Because the channel brought so much connection, she wanted to create something her audience could use every day.

To bring the idea to life, Tamela teamed up with chef Erica Barrett, winner of Food Network’s BBQ Brawl Season Five. Together, they blended creativity and culinary technique to craft four signature seasonings. Each one reflects the bold, soulful cooking Tamela loves.

Four Blends with Endless Possibilities

The collection features four go-to blends designed for everyday meals. For Everything does exactly what the name promises. It lifts the flavor of meats, veggies, fish, dips, and even simple snacks. Garlic Mix is Tamela’s personal favorite. She reaches for it constantly because it instantly boosts richness and aroma.

All Things Blackened brings heat, depth, and that classic Southern bite. It’s perfect for chicken, seafood, or even roasted vegetables. Finally, Just For Pie may sound like it belongs only in desserts, but Tamela uses it far beyond that. She adds it to baked yams and even stirs it into her morning coffee for warmth and sweetness.

Inspiring Families to Cook with Confidence

Fans already know Tamela loves to experiment in the kitchen. She often talks about how the right seasoning can transform a simple dish into something memorable. That passion is what inspired the Tamela Mann seasoning line. She wants home cooks to feel confident, creative, and unafraid to try something new.

Tamela hopes these blends make cooking easier for busy families. She encourages everyone to prep ingredients early, stay present at the stove, and use mealtime as a way to reconnect. Her mission is simple: bring people back to the kitchen and remind them that homemade food still feeds the soul.