The Weeknd’s Net Worth Is What Starboy Dreams Are Made Of

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has transformed emotional turmoil into a unique brand of alternative R&B that has garnered global success. Rising from a period of homelessness and obscurity, he has achieved commercial success with multiple platinum hits and diamond-certified singles. With a net worth of $600 million, he has sold over 150 million units and earned numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards and Guinness World Records. Through his music, acting, and business ventures, The Weeknd has built a powerful commercial ecosystem that extends beyond his music career, solidifying his status as one of the best-selling artists of all time.