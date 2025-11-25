Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ice Cube Talks First Coast-To-Coast Headlining Tour In Over 10 Years

Ice Cube is back on stage for his first coast-to-coast headlining tour in over a decade, celebrating his 40-year career that began with C.I.A. and N.W.A. He reflects on his solo success and the power of rap to deliver messages. Ice Cube’s Truth to Power Tour connects with fans nationwide and promotes his 12th studio album, Man Up. Beyond music, Ice Cube has made a mark in Hollywood and sports, with plans for a fourth Friday film. It’s been nearly 23 years since the franchise’s third film was released in 2002, and much has changed in the world since then. Still, Ice Cube doesn’t plan to steer too far from his mission to make Last Friday a relatable, funny comedy as he did with the first three films.

“I think you gotta make something that’s, of course, up to date, so we have to bring the story up to date, and, you know, I think you be real and you be funny,” adding, “You take the license to laugh at yourself, and some people were offended by those movies. You know, I think if you’re not pushing the edge a little bit, you’re not being as real as you need to be. So, we’re not gonna let society’s norms hold us back from making a funny, funny movie that makes sense for today.”

He credits transformative moments in elementary school and his first acting role for shaping his career. He stated that his teacher, Miss Prentice, first noticed him because he could draw, but it was a guy who was a better artist, so he worked to get better. Ice Cube said he impressed her with his ability to turn his thoughts about what he did during the summer into words and sentences.

Source: https://blavity.com/ice-cube-shares-mindset-going-into-last-friday