Toni Braxton Reflects On Finding Love Later In Life

Published on November 24, 2025

Toni Braxton, the six-time Grammy winner and R&B icon, reflects on love and romance as she gets older, emphasizing that love is ageless and does not have an expiration date. Braxton, now 58, recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with rapper Birdman and credits her close-knit family for shaping her outlook on love. Her new Lifetime movie, “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” explores themes of second chances and sisterhood, reflecting Braxton’s personal journey of resilience and growth. Despite facing heartbreak and health challenges, Braxton remains hopeful and emphasizes the importance of love and happiness in life. Source: https://www.wbls.com/news/toni-braxton-reflects-on-finding-love-later-in-life/

