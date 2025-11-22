Amanda Sayger

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A woman in Cass County has been sentenced to over 250 years in prison for her role in a child molestation case of a young girl.

38-year-old Amanda Sayger received her sentence on Thursday in Cass Circuit Court. She got a total of six separate 40-year sentences for child molesting, a level 1 felony.

Sayger was also sentenced to an additional 12 years for another child molesting charge, bringing the total amount of time she will serve behind bars to 252 years.

Last month, Sayger was found guilty of 11 charges including child molesting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and promotion of child sexual trafficking. The charges stem from a 2023 incident where Sayger was contributing to a young girl being sexually assaulted by a man named Mikel Fort.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office said Sayger helped arrange the meetups between Fort and the girl in exchange for money. The young victim was also given alcohol and THC gummies.

Fort is set to appear for his jury trial on March 9, 2026. He faces nine counts of child molesting. He also has child exploitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges pending against him.

Woman Sentenced to 252 years for Child Molesting, Trafficking Charges was originally published on wibc.com