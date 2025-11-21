Trump Says ‘Sike’ After Threatening ‘Seditious’ Democrats With Death

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

President Donald Trump said Friday that when he took to TruthSocial to say Democrats encouraging service members to ignore unjust laws was “seditious behavior” that was “punishable by death,” he didn’t really mean death-death.

Let me explain.

We know that whenever we say a word twice, we lessen the meaning of said word. For example, “I’m hungry, but I’m not hungry-hungry,” or “I’m tired but I’m not tired-tired.”

So Trump wants America to know that although he absolutely called for the death of the Congress members; he basically said, “sike.”

Love News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“In the old days, if you said a thing like that, that was punishable by death,” Trump said during an interview Friday on conservative Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, NBC News reports.

All of this blew up after the president got annoyed that some Congress members, many of whom are veterans, used their own platforms to condemn his ridiculous attempts to deploy an active military into cities that didn’t vote for him.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who previously worked at the CIA and Department of Defense, on Tuesday shared the video of herself and other members telling members of the military not to follow illegal commands.

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats coming to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” they said. “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

The other Congress members included “Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado,” NBC News reports.

That’s when Trump went on his personal social media site, Truth Social, where he messaged, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” He also reposted other posts, such as one that said, “Hang them George Washington would.”

Even though the last part of his message sounds like Yoda wrote it, I’m sure he didn’t mean hang-hang.

“I think they’re in serious trouble. I would say they’re in serious trouble. I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death. That was seditious behavior,” the president said, kind of defending himself.

Trump believes that the lawmakers broke the law, which is fine, because Trump also believes that he won the 2020 election, that wind turbines cause cancer, and that hurricanes can be nuked.

“I can say if I ever said that and there were a Democrat as president, all hell would have broken loose. And it has broken loose.” The president said that he believes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is investigating the situation, which is like saying Shaggy from “Scooby Doo” is on top of it.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Threatens Jail For Chicago Mayor & Illinois Governor

Trump Seemingly Threatens Michelle Obama





Trump Says ‘Sike’ After Threatening ‘Seditious’ Democrats With Death was originally published on newsone.com