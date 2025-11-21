Andy Cohen and Bravo Hint at NeNe Leakes Comeback

Source: Prince Williams

Bravo fans who have been holding out hope for a NeNe Leakes return finally got the most promising update in years. During BravoCon 2025, Bravo Chairman Frances Berwick gave one of the clearest signs yet that the door is far from closed when it comes to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Berwick, who oversees Bravo along with unscripted programming across Peacock and NBCUniversal, sat down with Variety to discuss how the network plans to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Real Housewives franchise. Naturally, the conversation shifted to which former Housewives might be welcomed back—and NeNe’s name was at the top of the list.

When asked whether a return was even possible, Berwick didn’t hesitate. She pointed out that NeNe has continued to work with other NBCUniversal properties, including E! red carpet specials, despite her rocky exit from RHOA. Then she gave the clearest answer fans have heard yet: “Yes, she can be on a show again.”

The comment landed like a spark within the Bravo fandom because it didn’t come from a castmate, an insider, or social media chatter. It came directly from the executive who would be responsible for approving such a return. And it arrived just as another major update surfaced: Andy Cohen confirmed that he and NeNe have recently been in touch.

During a panel at BravoCon, Andy casually mentioned that he and NeNe have exchanged texts over the past couple of months. It may have seemed like a small detail, but for fans who have watched their relationship sour and cool over the years, even a simple text thread signaled massive progress.

NeNe left The Real Housewives of Atlanta after failed Season 13 contract negotiations, followed by a high-profile lawsuit accusing Bravo and Andy Cohen of racial discrimination and maintaining a hostile work environment. Though the lawsuit made headlines, it was quietly dismissed after all parties reached a private settlement.

Since then, fans—and several Housewives—have pushed for her return. Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss have both publicly endorsed the idea, and NeNe herself has hinted multiple times that she would come back under the right conditions.

That sentiment was echoed earlier this year when NeNe spoke to BOSSIP, emphasizing that her relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal is much warmer than people assume. She revealed that past disagreements had already been resolved at the table, not online, and noted that her continued presence on NBC-owned red carpets is proof that she isn’t blacklisted.

She even described her current relationship with the network as “dating”—slow, cautious, but positive.

With Bravo’s top leadership openly approving the possibility, Andy Cohen confirming they’re communicating again, and NeNe expressing a willingness to return if negotiations go smoothly, the path to a comeback has never looked clearer. Now it’s simply a matter of timing, logistics, and contract details.

And if the network truly wants to celebrate twenty years of Housewives history, bringing back one of its most iconic stars might be the reunion fans have been waiting for.

