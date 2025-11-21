Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

How The Pacers Could Turn A Tough Season Into A Brighter Future

The Indiana Pacers are navigating a challenging start to the 2025-26 NBA season, marked by injuries, poor shooting, and a 2-13 record.

However, amidst the struggles, there’s a silver lining: the potential for a strategic rebuild that could position the team for long-term success.

This Pacers’ season took a significant hit with the loss of Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury in game 7 of the NBA finals which has him sidelined for the year.

They also had their franchise center of 10 plus years, Myles Turner, chase the money in the offseason.

This, coupled with a revolving door of injuries to key players like Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell, and Obi Toppin being out for some time has left the team struggling to find consistency.

As a result, they’ve matched their worst start in franchise history, with an average loss margin of 14.2 points per game.

Despite the grim outlook, the Pacers could find themselves in a unique position to capitalize on their misfortune.

As discussed in recent analysis, this could be the best single-season tanking scenario since the Spurs landed Tim Duncan.

With a potential top-five draft pick in sight, the Pacers have an opportunity to add a transformative talent to their roster next season.

This, combined with the return of a healthy core next season, could set the stage for a remarkable turnaround.

It’s important to remember that the season is still young, and the Pacers have time to regroup and build chemistry.

Head coach Rick Carlisle emphasized the need to focus on positives and fight through adversity, a sentiment echoed by players adjusting to new roles and lineups.

While the current season may feel like a setback so far, it could ultimately serve as a stepping stone for the Pacers to emerge stronger, with a brighter future on the horizon.

For now, fans can hold onto hope and look forward to what lies ahead.

How The Pacers Could Turn A Tough Season Into A Brighter Future was originally published on 1075thefan.com