Source: Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Grooming Products / iOne Digital CS team

The male grooming space is projected to hit $85 billion by 2032, so even though we’re still in the nascent stages, it’s safe to say business is boomin’.

The days of men relying on three-in-one soaps and hopping straight out of the shower are gone. Today, we’re looking for individualized products that address specific needs — whether that’s dry skin, oily skin, or somewhere in between.

There’s also the beard craze, which has become a way of life. A full mane often leads to itchiness that can only be tamed with a not-too-thick moisturizing balm that still maintains a clean, subtle, all-day scent. And the health of that beard means nothing if the lineup isn’t kept crispy with clippers from trustworthy brands like Bevel, which has topped our list for years.

Plus, the increased focus on Black men’s grooming has inspired some of your favorite celebrities — yes, streamers too — to shake up the market with their own product lines designed to keep every generation smelling good and feeling even better.

Check out the iOne Digital men’s team’s picks for some of the best in men’s grooming, from beard balms to soaps and more.

Scotch Porter Beard Balm

No shave November has nothing on Scotch Porter’s Beard Balm. The conditioning balm hydrates, tames and adds healthy shine to keep your beard moisturized and manageable. Whether you have a short, medium or full beard, key ingredients like biotin liposomes, nettle leaf and white willow bark deliver nourishment for a beard that not only looks good, but feels good too.

TONE Deodorant

If you’re looking to tap into a sustainable option for your body, TONE Deodorant provides aluminum-free, long lasting odor protection. The dermatologist tested formula keeps you feeling fresh for up to 48 hours and comes in four scents. Smell clean and stay confident all day, naturally. Kai Cenat definitely has something special on his hands with his latest venture.

FRESH by Houston White Get Up 3 N 1 Body Wash

FRESH by Houston White’s Get Up 3N1 Body Wash is all-in-one power for your scalp, hair and body. The caffeine kick wakes you up, while soothing aloe vera keeps the ash at bay. With a bold blend of orange, cedar and coconut, it leaves you smelling clean and ready to seize the day.

Bevel Trimmer

The Bevel Trimmer is still the go-to clipper for people of color. Its long-lasting battery, adjustable zero gapped blade and sleek design prove why it’s a fan fave in the grooming game.

