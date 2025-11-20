Source: SOPA Images / Getty

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A family in Johnson County has filed a lawsuit against the popular online gaming platform Roblox, claiming the site isn’t protecting children from predators.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California by Dolman Law Group, claims that an 11-year-old girl was groomed on the app by an older man pretending to be a boy. The family is accusing Roblox of creating a false sense of security for parents and children and said if the platform had implemented proper safeguards against child predators, the girl would’ve never interacted with the person.

According to the lawsuit, the girl encountered a male predator pretending to be a child while on Roblox in 2024. The two began interacting with each other more online with the girl eventually giving the man her phone number and sending him sexually explicit messages.

The family said the two also started video chatting with the man asking the then-10-year-old to undress and engage in sex acts. The lawsuit claims the man would record these interactions without the girl’s knowledge.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the girl, stating she suffered life-altering injuries “including experiencing intrusive thoughts, suicidal ideations, depressive behavior and persistent anxiety in addition to enduring humiliation, shame, fear and profound loss of innocence.”

Roblox, which has more than 380 million active monthly users, has faced multiple lawsuits before regarding child safety. Just recently, they announced an improved age verification system.

Indiana Family Sues Roblox After Girl is Targeted by Online Predator was originally published on wibc.com