The Fix: Mya opens up about celibacy

Mya is giving fans a deeper look into her personal journey. The Grammy nominated singer recently appeared on Melyssa Ford’s Hot and Bothered podcast and spoke openly about her views on marriage, motherhood and celibacy. The conversation offered a rare look at how her upbringing and career shaped her adult choices.

During the interview Mya explained that marriage and children were never her focus. She connected that choice to watching her parents divorce while she was young. She said the experience made traditional expectations feel overwhelming. The idea of a white wedding dress even frightened her as a child. Over time she realized she never desired the lifestyle many assume women want.

Mya also shared that the demands of her career played a major role. Long travel schedules and the pressure of the industry made it difficult for her to be fully present in a relationship. She chose to prioritize creative freedom and personal happiness.

One of the most talked about moments came when Mya opened up about celibacy. She revealed that she has been celibate for several years and that the decision removed pressure from her life. She described the shift as freeing. It helped her gain mental clarity and focus more on her own growth and joy. Mya says the practice gave her a sense of peace that she did not want to compromise.

Although she has made clear choices about her path she is not completely closed off to the future. She remains open to whatever comes her way. Mya says fulfillment comes from purpose and stability and that her life feels aligned.

The full conversation shows a woman in control of her story. Mya opens up about celibacy as part of a larger commitment to peace and intention. It is a reminder that every woman has the right to define her own journey.