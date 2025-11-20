Trump Signs Bipartisan Bill Requiring Release Of Epstein Records

A sweeping bipartisan push in Washington has created a new law requiring the Justice Department to release all unclassified records tied to Jeffrey Epstein. The Epstein records release measure moved quickly through Congress and drew overwhelming support. It became one of the most unified votes of the session.

The House passed the bill 427 to 1. The Senate then approved it unanimously. Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ro Khanna of California co-sponsored the legislation. They argued that transparency is essential after years of speculation surrounding Epstein’s case. Both lawmakers also pointed out that the president could release the information at any time and urged him to support the effort.

Donald Trump shifted his position within days. He first warned Republicans not to back the bill, calling disclosure a mistake. Soon after, he reversed course, encouraged his party to vote yes, and said he would sign the measure.

On Wednesday, he confirmed that he had officially signed it into law. During the announcement, Trump insisted he had nothing to hide and claimed Democrats were closely linked to Epstein. Meanwhile, Epstein’s brother argued that Republicans benefited from delays in releasing the documents. These competing statements added more tension to an already controversial case.

The new law now directs the Justice Department to prepare and publish all unclassified materials under federal guidelines. Lawmakers say the move will give the public more clarity and finally address long-standing questions about Epstein.

With bipartisan support and the president’s signature in place, the release of the records is expected to draw national attention once the documents become public.