Hoosiers Can Pre‑Order Cignetti Collectible

This one talks. Press the button, and it plays Cignetti’s line from his December 2023 Signing Day press conference.

Published on November 19, 2025

Curt Cignetti
Source: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum / National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana football fans have a new collectible to smile about. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released the first Curt Cignetti bobblehead.

This one talks. Press the button, and it plays Cignetti’s line from his December 2023 Signing Day press conference: “It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.” The quote became popular with Hoosier fans.

The bobblehead shows Cignetti at a podium with a microphone, the Indiana logo right up front. Each one is numbered out of 2,023 and sold only through the Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They’re $40 with $8 shipping and are expected to ship in March.

Since taking over in late 2023, Cignetti has put Indiana football in the spotlight. Last season, the Hoosiers went 11‑2 and made the College Football Playoff. This year, they’re 11‑0 and sitting at number two in the country.

Cignetti’s coaching career spans decades. He has led programs at James Madison, Elon, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and worked as an assistant at schools including Alabama and NC State. He is also the only coach to start consecutive seasons 10‑0 with two different teams.

“Coach Cignetti’s ‘Google me’ quote was a hit among Hoosier fans and college football fans alike. Indiana’s success since his arrival has been one of the sport’s biggest stories, and this bobblehead is sure to be a favorite for fans everywhere,” said Phil Sklar, co‑founder of the Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

