Ne-Yo And Yolanda Adams Bring New Energy To Broadway

Two Grammy winners step onto a new stage.

Published on November 19, 2025

Broadway is gearing up for a major moment as Ne-Yo and Yolanda Adams join the cast of Hell’s Kitchen, the acclaimed Alicia Keys musical at the Shubert Theatre. Their addition brings fresh excitement and marks a major shift in the production. The Ne-Yo–Yolanda Adams announcement has fans eager for a new chapter onstage.

Ne-Yo Steps Into His First Broadway Role

Ne-Yo will make his Broadway debut as Davis beginning December 4. Known for hits like Miss IndependentBecause of You, and Let Me Love You, he built a career on vocal skill, songwriting, and undeniable presence.
He has acted before—most notably as the Tin Man in NBC’s The Wiz Live. However, Hell’s Kitchen marks his first venture into Broadway. His arrival adds an artist with deep R&B roots and natural star power.

Yolanda Adams Brings Her Legendary Voice

Yolanda Adams joins the production as Miss Liza Jane starting December 16. The four-time Grammy winner stands as one of gospel music’s most celebrated voices, known for power, control, and emotional depth.
Her Broadway debut represents another milestone in a career filled with award-winning albums, national recognition, and unforgettable live performances. Fans are excited to hear how her voice connects with the soul-rich score of Hell’s Kitchen.

Their arrival comes at a pivotal time. Hell’s Kitchen already earned 13 Tony nominations and won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. The story follows a young girl named Ali as she searches for independence and tries to reconnect with her father in New York City.
With Ne-Yo and Yolanda Adams stepping into key roles, the musical gains two performers known for authenticity, emotion, and storytelling.


A Powerful New Era for Hell’s Kitchen
The Ne-Yo–Yolanda Adams casting heightens anticipation for one of Broadway’s most talked-about productions. Both artists enter ready to elevate the show with talent that extends far beyond music charts.

