Usher Files Lawsuit Over Failed Restaurant Loan

Usher is taking legal action after a high-profile Atlanta restaurant plan collapsed. The R&B star filed a lawsuit against his longtime producer Bryan-Michael Cox, entertainment figures Keith Thomas and Charles Hughes, and attorney Alcide Honore. The Usher restaurant lawsuit focuses on a $1.7 million loan connected to a planned Buckhead restaurant called Homage ATL.

How the Deal Started

According to the complaint, the group approached Usher last year with the idea for the restaurant. Instead of joining as a partner, he agreed to loan them $1.7 million to buy the former Ocean Prime property.

Months passed with no purchase. Usher received $1 million back in August, but he says the remaining $700,000 never came.

Bryan-Michael Cox released a statement to clear his name. He said he had no role in building or managing the deal. He explained that the lawsuit listed him only because he held a passive minority stake in the company behind Homage ATL. Cox stressed that his 27-year friendship with Usher remains strong.

Usher’s lawsuit states that the group used the loan for purposes unrelated to the property. He is seeking $4.9 million in damages, or $700,000 for each of the seven claims in the filing.

Court documents also say Honore admitted he could not return the remaining money because the group had already spent it.

A Dispute During a High Moment in Usher’s Career

The Usher restaurant lawsuit arrives as the singer continues to receive major praise in Atlanta following his Super Bowl halftime performance.

While the legal case moves forward, both Usher and Cox insist that this financial dispute does not define their long-standing relationship.