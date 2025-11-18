Source:

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Addresses Team’s Struggles and Matherin’s Return

In the midst of a challenging season start, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle remains focused on finding positives despite mounting difficulties on both ends of the court.

With the team dealing with significant personnel absences, Carlisle’s leadership philosophy of “ignoring circumstance” is being put to the test as the Pacers search for ways to return to winning form.

Following Benedict Mathurin’s recent return to the lineup, Carlisle highlighted some bright spots from their recent game against Toronto.

“We out-rebounded them for the game, they’re a great rebounding team. We won the second half by a point, and Ben’s return and him getting into a rhythm, particularly in the fourth quarter, was a big part of that,” Carlisle noted. “Things are rough right now, but the guys had a good spirit last night. We didn’t play well, but we hung together and we got to keep doing that.”

When asked about specific defensive improvements needed, Carlisle was direct:

“The answer to that is transition defense. We gave up a ton of transition points against Toronto. Your defense starts with the shot that you take… it’s very important that everybody is doing exactly what they’re supposed to do. If you’re supposed to crash, crash, and if you’re supposed to be back, be back.”

The coach expressed optimism about Matherin’s impact, emphasizing how crucial his return is to the team’s offensive flow.

Matherin’s confidence remains unshaken despite the team’s struggles, with the young player reportedly suggesting the team could win ten consecutive games.

This kind of self-belief is exactly what Carlisle values during difficult stretches.

Jarace Walker has been a consistent presence for the undermanned Pacers, with Carlisle praising his rebounding ability while encouraging him to focus on fundamentals.

“When you’re undermanned, everybody has more responsibility than they probably should,” Carlisle explained. “As a coaching staff, our job is to try to alleviate that as best we can. Make sure guys aren’t trying too hard to do too much and really focus on the simple things.”

Despite the challenging start, Carlisle continues to draw inspiration from Pascal Siakam’s leadership.

“You can’t say enough about his approach, and he’s been patient, he cares,” Carlisle shared. “Right now we have to work at being a very well-connected team, even though things are tough.”

As the Pacers prepare to face the Hornets at Gainbridge FieldHouse, Carlisle remains philosophical about the adversity they’re facing.

“With this kind of adversity comes opportunity. We got to find the opportunity,” he concluded. “Our fans have been great. They’ve given us great support even though it’s been difficult, and we’re going to continue to have to lean on them and lean on each other.”

For Pacers fans looking for deeper insights into the team’s current situation and Carlisle’s approach to navigating these challenges, this candid conversation offers valuable perspective on what’s happening behind the scenes as the team works to turn their season around. Listen below.

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Addresses Team’s Struggles and Matherin’s Return was originally published on 1075thefan.com