FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday involving a motorcyclist in Fountain County.

ISP said a trooper first saw the motorcyclist going faster than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Highway 41 northbound. The trooper then tried to conduct a traffic stop of the driver but ended up losing sight of them.

The trooper notified other law enforcement agencies in the area about the speeding motorcycle. Two Attica police officers later spotted it on U.S. Highway 41 southbound.

According to ISP, the motorcyclist sped past one officer and sideswiped the other’s patrol vehicle before entering the City of Attica. Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to stop at an intersection in the city and ended up colliding with a Chevrolet Silverado.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and later taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Fountain County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the name of the rider.

The driver of the Silverado was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorcyclist Caught Going 100+ Mph Before Fatal Fountain County Crash was originally published on wibc.com