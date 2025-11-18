Indiana Sports Corp Aligns with UIndy for 2050 Vision

Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The University of Indianapolis (UIndy) and the Indiana Sports Corp (ISC) have announced a new strategic partnership designed to cultivate a direct talent pipeline and strengthen the state’s sports and events workforce.

This collaboration directly supports the ISC’s ambitious 2050 Vision to establish Indiana as the “global epicenter of sports” by equipping students with the hands-on experience needed for world-class event execution and industry leadership.

The agreement guarantees UIndy students at least two internships each year with the ISC, the nation’s first sports commission, which has attracted over 500 national and international sporting events to the state since 1979.

“Today’s college students are the key to unlocking Indiana’s potential as a leader in sports in the future,” said Isabell Mills, Director of UIndy’s Sport Management Program. “By working directly with Indiana Sports Corp, students gain a wealth of experience planning and executing world-class events… This partnership positions Indiana to be a hub of sports innovation and excellence for decades to come.”

The partnership is not limited to sports management majors. It is designed to include students across a broad range of disciplines, including:

Exercise Science and Analytics

Communication

Business

Human Resources

“This collaboration builds a true talent pipeline,” added Jessica Sremanak, Director of Employer Engagement at UIndy. “It opens doors for students across a number of majors and degree fields to gain meaningful experience, network with industry professionals and position themselves for a fulfilling career.”

Through internships, volunteering, and networking, students will apply their skills in real-world settings. A new initiative includes a digital badging system to recognize volunteer and event experience, providing students with credentials to showcase on resumes and online profiles.

ISC Chief of Staff & Strategy, Sarah Myer, emphasized the importance of the educational partnership: “Partnering with the University of Indianapolis helps us move much closer to [our 2050] goal because we believe that if you want to work in the sports industry, the best place to study is in Indiana.”

ISC events—including Super Bowl XLVI, NBA All-Star 2024, and multiple NCAA Final Fours—have generated over $5 billion in direct spending for the state. This partnership aims to ensure the next generation of Hoosiers is ready to manage future massive events, like the upcoming WNBA All-Star 2025.

Indiana Sports Corp Aligns with UIndy for 2050 Vision was originally published on wibc.com