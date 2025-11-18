Attorney Alex Limontes and the family of Maria Florinda Rios Perez (WISH-TV)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The attorney representing the family of the woman shot and killed at a Whitestown home earlier this month is encouraged that criminal charges have been filed against the homeowner.

During a press conference on Monday, Alex Limontes called the death of Maria Florinda Rios Perez “tragic and preventable.”

“This is an important step towards accountability, truth and justice and it’s a step that Maria’s family deserves,” Limontes said.

Perez and her husband were part of a cleaning crew who arrived at the wrong address the morning of Nov. 5. Whitestown police said the two never made it inside the home before Perez was shot and killed from inside.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office filed a charged of voluntary manslaughter against Curt Andersen. According to prosecutor Kent Eastwood and based on evidence gathered in the case, Andersen’s actions do not fall within the legal protections of the Indiana Stand Your Ground Law.

Limontes said this case is about public safety, basic human dignity, and making sure every person in Indiana, regardless of their background, can work, live and be safe in their community.

“Our communities are safer when we hold wrongdoers accountable and when we value every single human life,” he said. “My entire team is committed to ensuring that Maria’s family receives the answers, the support and the justice both in the criminal system and through the civil process that they deserve.”

Limontes added that the community has come together to support Perez’s family in a way “unlike anything I have ever seen.”

“Her life was taken in a manner that should never happen in any neighborhood in Indiana,” said Limontes.

Andersen’s initial hearing is set for Friday, Nov. 21.

Attorney Reacts to Charges Filed Against Man in Whitestown Shooting was originally published on wibc.com