Listen Live
Close
Local

All IU fraternities barred from hosting social events

University cites maintaining "safe and healthy Greek Life experience for all participants"

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Indiana State v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON — In an effort to curb unwanted behaviors, IU has restricted fraternity chapters on campus from hosting events.

On Monday, a letter written by Dr. Lamar Hylton, the Vice Chancellor of Student Life, claimed this decision stems from several Interfraternity Council Chapters that have been accused of engaging in hazing behaviors.

The letter states that three chapters are presently on Cease and Desist, one is on an interim directive and several others are under investigation for alleged hazing behaviors.

“To curb the behaviors coming from various chapters, I am issuing the following restrictions on all Interfraternity Council Chapters effective immediately,” wrote Dr. Hylton.

Fraternities are no longer allowed to host:

  • Social events
  • Large events and events with high-profile performers
  • Philanthropy events
  • Events with alcohol
  • Tailgates and any group activities
  • Brotherhood events
  • New member education

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor said the Housing Operations and Assignments office has been directed to deny all exemptions from first-year students who are requesting to break their housing contracts to move into fraternity houses.

“The risk is too high to continue this arrangement given the status of the IFC community,” wrote Dr. Hylton.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

Amazing Aerial View Above Indiana World War Memorial and Museum in Downtown Indianapolis
Entertainment

FSSA Ends Contract with MDwise Affecting Thousands

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

An empty classroom in the school
20 Items
All News

Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close