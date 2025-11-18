All IU fraternities barred from hosting social events

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON — In an effort to curb unwanted behaviors, IU has restricted fraternity chapters on campus from hosting events.

On Monday, a letter written by Dr. Lamar Hylton, the Vice Chancellor of Student Life, claimed this decision stems from several Interfraternity Council Chapters that have been accused of engaging in hazing behaviors.

The letter states that three chapters are presently on Cease and Desist, one is on an interim directive and several others are under investigation for alleged hazing behaviors.

“To curb the behaviors coming from various chapters, I am issuing the following restrictions on all Interfraternity Council Chapters effective immediately,” wrote Dr. Hylton.

Fraternities are no longer allowed to host:

Social events

Large events and events with high-profile performers

Philanthropy events

Events with alcohol

Tailgates and any group activities

Brotherhood events

New member education

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor said the Housing Operations and Assignments office has been directed to deny all exemptions from first-year students who are requesting to break their housing contracts to move into fraternity houses.

“The risk is too high to continue this arrangement given the status of the IFC community,” wrote Dr. Hylton.

