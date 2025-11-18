Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD investigates deadly crash oh Indy’s southwest side

At least one person is dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning, police said.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report a personal injury accident in the 4200 block of South Harding Street around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they determined there was a fatal crash.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of South Harding Street will be closed between I-465 and Hanna Avenue for an investigation.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

Amazing Aerial View Above Indiana World War Memorial and Museum in Downtown Indianapolis
Entertainment

FSSA Ends Contract with MDwise Affecting Thousands

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

An empty classroom in the school
20 Items
All News

Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close