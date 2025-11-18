Listen Live
Homeowner charged with voluntary manslaughter in Whitestown shooting

A homeowner has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the November 5 shooting death of a cleaning crew member who went to the wrong address.

Published on November 18, 2025

Curt Andersen mugshot
Source: Boone County Jail / Boone County Jail

Curt Andersen was formally charged with voluntary manslaughter related to the death of Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez, 32, of Indianapolis. Court records show Andersen was booked into the Boone County Jail.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood announced the charges during a Monday afternoon press conference, nearly two weeks after the deadly shooting in Whitestown’s Heritage subdivision.

Velasquez was shot and killed around 7 a.m. November 5 after she and her husband mistakenly arrived at the wrong address for a cleaning job.

Velasquez was found on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Boone County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Velasquez’s husband, Mauricio Velazquez, said through a translator that he double-checked the address before arriving at the home. “I never thought it was a shot, but I realized when my wife took two steps back,” he said. “She looked like she’d been hit in the head. She fell into my arms, and I saw that the blood went everywhere.”

The couple had four children, with their youngest being 11 months old. The family is seeking to have Velasquez buried in her home country of Guatemala.

Read more from WRTV here

