Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

A major update brings relief to Hoosier families.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

Indiana SNAP recipients will see full benefits restored for November after the federal government reversed an earlier cut. The update comes after a temporary funding disruption led the state to issue only partial SNAP payments at the start of the month. The Indiana SNAP benefits change affects thousands of Hoosier households who rely on monthly assistance for groceries and essential items.


On November 13, the Food and Nutrition Service announced it would reinstate the full maximum allotments for November. This decision cleared the way for Indiana to distribute the remaining portion of benefits. According to state officials, households will see their full Indiana SNAP benefits deposited onto their Hoosier Works cards beginning Sunday November 16.


For families whose regular issuance date has already passed, the state confirmed that the full benefit will still be available. No action is needed from recipients. The additional funds will automatically load onto their cards once the system updates.


The disruption earlier in the month caught many SNAP households by surprise. Rising food costs have already strained budgets, and the temporary reduction created added pressure for families working to stretch every dollar. Community organizations had raised concerns about food insecurity during the partial issuance period.


The reinstatement of full Indiana SNAP benefits brings needed stability at a critical time. Many households were uncertain how long the federal delay would last or whether full benefits would be restored at all. State agencies said they acted as quickly as possible once the federal reversal was announced.


With the remaining November benefits now confirmed, Hoosier families can expect their full support to be available shortly. This update ensures that assistance levels return to normal and that residents receive the amount they are eligible for under federal guidelines.


More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

5 Items
News

House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds

We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

Amazing Aerial View Above Indiana World War Memorial and Museum in Downtown Indianapolis
Entertainment

FSSA Ends Contract with MDwise Affecting Thousands

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close