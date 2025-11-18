Listen Live
Michelle Obama Says America Isn’t Ready for a Woman President

Published on November 17, 2025

Michelle Obama
Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Michelle Obama expressed her frustration with the persistent question of whether she will run for president, stating that America is not ready for a female leader. Despite her high popularity and potential to defeat Donald Trump in a 2024 poll, she has no interest in public office. Her stance reflects the ongoing challenges women face in presidential politics, as seen with Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Michelle emphasized the need for societal growth before considering a presidential run and urged people to stop pressuring her to enter the race. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/michelle-obama-presidency-comments/

