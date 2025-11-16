Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD Investigating Fatal Shooting on South Side

Published on November 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Police Lights Outside
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon left one man dead and a woman injured.

IMPD arrived on Union Street, near Madison Avenue, shortly before 1 p.m. Both people were taken to a hospital.

The woman is stable, but the man didn’t survive.

Officers say a person of interest was detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

IMPD Investigating Fatal Shooting on South Side was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

5 Items
News

House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds

Amazing Aerial View Above Indiana World War Memorial and Museum in Downtown Indianapolis
Entertainment

FSSA Ends Contract with MDwise Affecting Thousands

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close